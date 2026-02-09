PM Modi Says Maharashtra Zila Parishad Poll Results Reflect Trust In BJP, Mahayuti, Hails 'Strong Mandate' For BJP-led Alliance

New Delhi: After the Maharashtra Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti vote-counting on Monday (February 9) showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in the state , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the success of the BJP and the Mahayuti, reflects the people's unwavering faith on BJP, and the Mahayuti alliance.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi issued a statement which said, "Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections."

"It is clear that across rural and urban Maharashtra, the people of the state want good governance and an alliance which works in the spirit of the state’s glorious culture," the post added.

The PM praised Mahayuti workers for their efforts, adding that their tireless on-ground efforts played a pivotal role in enhancing the Maharashtra government's performance, and in establishing NDA's broader vision. "My compliments to every worker of the Mahayuti for working tirelessly on the ground and elaborating on the solid track record of the Maharashtra Government as well as NDA’s vision for good governance," he said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said earlier today that the BJP has emerged as the number one party in urban, semi-urban, and rural Maharashtra, and that the poll outcome shows that people have expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance once again. He said the BJP has broken its 2017 record this time, by securing 236 seats so far in 12 districts and winning 410 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis.

The election was finally held on February 7, after being postponed over the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The counting of votes began at 10 am on Monday.