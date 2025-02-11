sb.scorecardresearch

Published 15:37 IST, February 11th 2025

PM Modi Seeks Global Efforts to Establish AI Governance, Standards

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) to uphold shared values and address risks.

Co-Chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society.

"There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust," Modi said.

The prime minister further said that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century.

Referring to apprehensions about job losses on account of AI, Modi said that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology but its nature changes and new types of jobs are created.

"We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI driven future," Modi said. 

