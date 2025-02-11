PM Modi Shares His Viewpoint On Dangers of AI, JD Vance Says ‘I Appreciate His…’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed the risks associated with Artificial Intelligence at a summit in Paris. PM Modi emphasised the need for global AI efforts to prioritise open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency.

Sharing his perspective on AI, PM Modi stated, “We must establish high-quality, unbiased data centers, democratize technology, and develop people-centric applications. Addressing challenges such as cybersecurity, disinformation, and deepfakes is crucial. Additionally, for technology to be truly effective, it must be deeply integrated with local ecosystems.”

Warning about the risks of AI, PM Modi stated, “Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us.”

JD Vance commended PM Modi's speech, highlighting concerns about hostile nations weaponising AI.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for co-hosting the AI Paris Summit, Vance stated, “I appreciate PM Modi’s point…AI will really facilitate and make people more productive, it is not going to replace human beings.”

Earlier Today, at the summit, the Prime Minister highlighted that the world was entering the AI age, where this technology is rapidly "writing the code for humanity" and transforming our polity, economy, security, and society.

Emphasizing AI’s unique impact compared to previous technological advancements, he called for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that "uphold shared values, address risks, and build trust."

He stressed that governance should not only focus on risk management but also "promote innovation and deploy it for the global good." In this context, he suggested ensuring AI access for all, particularly for the Global South.

The Prime Minister advocated for democratizing technology and its people-centric applications, stating that this would help turn the Sustainable Development Goals into reality.

Referring to the success of the India-France sustainability partnership, particularly through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi remarked that "it was only natural that the two countries were joining hands to forge an innovation partnership for a smart and responsible future."

He also highlighted India’s achievements in developing Digital Public Infrastructure for 1.4 billion citizens, built on open and accessible technology. Speaking about India's AI Mission, he noted that, given the country's diversity, India was creating its own Large Language Model for AI and emphasized that “India was ready to share its experience to ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone.”

The Prime Minister further announced that India will be hosting the next AI Summit.

The High-Level Segment of the summit began with a dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on February 10, attended by Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of major AI companies, and other distinguished participants.

PM Modi Meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres at AI Action Summit in Paris

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit.

"Happy to have met UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres in Paris," PM Modi shared on X.

During his address at the summit, Guterres emphasized the need to prevent an AI divide, stating, "A growing concentration of AI capabilities risks deepening geopolitical divides. We must prevent a world of AI 'haves' and 'have-nots'. AI must bridge the gap between developed and developing countries - not widen it," he wrote on X.