PM Modi Silences Naysayers And ‘Kabra Khudegi Gang’ In A Blistering Speech In Rajya Sabha | 10 Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a strong stance against the Opposition, in a high-octane address in the Rajya Sabha, launching a stinging counter-attack and deeming them as the ‘Kabra Khudegi’ brigade. Addressing the Upper House during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi asserted India's growing global influence and blasted the Opposition for their alleged lack of faith in the country's capabilities. He silenced naysayers with characteristic oratory flair, outlining the government's achievements and vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat'.

The prime minister asserted that no amount of personal animosity or hatred-filled slogans from the Opposition could derail India’s transition from a middle-tier power to a global leader by 2047.

The Prime Minister’s speech was a masterclass in political messaging, framing the current century as India’s "decisive era" for economic and social transformation. He stated in the House that the nation has moved beyond an age of being a "missed-bus" economy and is now leading from the front. He drew a comparison of his governance style with his predecessors, stressing that while former leaders saw the people of India as a burden or a “problem”, his administration views the country’s 140 crore citizens as the ultimate source of solutions and the driving force behind the ”reform express”.

Addressing the controversial slogans regarding digging his grave, PM Modi rebutted, saying such rhetoric was merely a reflection of the frustration felt by those who had failed to implement projects for decades. He cited his government’s bold moves, the abrogation of Article 370, cross-border strikes against terrorists, and the electrification of over 18,000 villages as the real reasons for the opposition’s severity, stating that the "blessings of Shakti" and the protective shield of India’s mothers and sisters remain his greatest defence.

Challenges With 140 Crore Solutions: PM Modi

In his marathon address to the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi outlined a transformative roadmap for India’s future, asserting that the nation has moved beyond an era of missed opportunities to one of global leadership. He framed the current century as a decisive turning point, likening the next 25 years to the final surge of the independence struggle. He emphasised that while past leaders viewed India’s vast population as a series of problems, his administration sees 140 crore citizens as the primary engine of progress and the architects of a developed nation by 2047.

The prime minister also charted India’s climb from the fragile 5 to the cusp of becoming the world’s third-largest economy. He hailed the reforms currently sweeping the country, noting that structural and policy shifts have created a manufacturing ecosystem so strong that developed nations are now eager to sign historic trade agreements with India.

PM Modi's ‘Gandhi Surname’ Theft Jibe

Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, took a sarcastic dig, terming "habitual thieves" for allegedly stealing the surname 'Gandhi', associated with Mahatma Gandhi, a great Gujarati leader. "Habitual thieves have also stolen the surname of a Gujarati, Mahatma Gandhi," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi launched another blistering attack on the Congress leadership, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi over a recent “traitor” remark on Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accusing the Opposition of harbouring a "deep-seated hatred" and suggesting that their slogans were a direct reaction to his government’s boldest security and integrationist policies.

The Prime Minister also turned his attention to state-level governance, specifically criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal for its stance on illegal immigration. He asserted that the protection of infiltrators was a direct assault on the rights and livelihoods of youths and tribal communities, suggesting that those in power were prioritising vote-bank politics over national integrity.

PM Modi spoke of the "protective shield" of blessings he receives from the women of India. Reaffirming his commitment to the "mantra" of Reform, Perform, and Transform, he vowed to deliver a prosperous and self-confident Hindustan into the hands of the younger generation, insisting that India’s march towards its 2047 goal is now "unstoppable and immortal”.

Prime Minister Modi's address focused on the government's ‘Viksit Bharat’ roadmap, stressing India's growing global influence and role in shaping the new world order.

