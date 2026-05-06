PM Modi To Address 45th Anniversary Celebrations of The Art of Living | Event Details Inside

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the landmark celebrations commemorating 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The event is slated to bring together people from every walk of life ranging from government leaders and civil servants, farmers and engineers, homemakers and CEOs, students and senior citizens, along with thousands of international delegates.

PM Modi will be delivering the keynote address and inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall, along with landmark nationwide service initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

What Is The Art Of Living

Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global, volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation active in 182 countries, touching over a billion lives through transformative breathing techniques such as Sudarshan Kriya and pioneering grassroots initiatives in well-being and sustainable development.

What Is The Event Line Up

The event will feature:

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Global Leadership Dialogues and Summits on ethics in governance, business, media, education, art and culture, and civil society.

Cultural festivals showcasing music, dance and artistic expressions from the diverse cultures of the 182 countries where The Art of Living is present.

A Global Meditation for World Peace on May 13, 2026, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Recognition ceremonies honouring Unsung Everyday Heroes across more than 450 districts in India.

Policy and thematic roundtables focused on building more humane and sustainable systems and institutions across industries and public services.

A policy roundtable on Prisoner Welfare and Policy Reforms on May 25–26, highlighting best practices and the impact of The Art of Living Program for Prison Inmates.

The BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange, organised in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, bringing together youth leaders from all seven BIMSTEC nations for a focused leadership immersion at the The Art of Living International Center.

Why The Event Matters

The Art of Living has served as a powerful carrier of India’s soft power for decades - translating ancient wisdom into lived experience for millions who may previously have had little or no connection to Indian culture or philosophy. The organisation’s 45-year journey is deeply intertwined with the story of India’s growing influence, confidence and cultural leadership in the world.

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