sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi to Flag Off Two New Vande Bharat Trains in South on Aug 3, Check Routes and Timings

Published 17:38 IST, August 30th 2024

PM Modi to Flag Off Two New Vande Bharat Trains in South on Aug 3, Check Routes and Timings

The Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off by PM Modi from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Nagercoil as well as the one from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Difference between Vande Metro and Vande Bhart Train
The Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off by PM Modi from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Nagercoil as well as the one from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:38 IST, August 30th 2024