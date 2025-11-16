PM Modi To Hoist Flag At Shri Ram Temple On November 25

Lucknow: Ayodhya today stands not only as a custodian of age-old traditions but also as a torchbearer of future-ready development. On November 25th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period. Driven by the unwavering dedication and vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the city has undergone a remarkable transformation since the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, emerging as a hub of economic, cultural, and social revitalisation.

In this transformative journey, the Ayodhya flag-hoisting ceremony has become a symbol of this renaissance. More than a devotional celebration, the event represents new opportunities for youth, industries, artisans, and citizens alike. Under CM Yogi's leadership, Ayodhya has evolved from a pilgrimage destination into a modern model of development.

This historic progress has illuminated the lives of young people, revitalised local industries, and given new direction to traditional arts. The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum is expected to accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors.

Tourism across Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh's major spiritual centres, has surged dramatically, recording a 361% increase since 2017. Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector is now projected to reach ₹70,000 crore in the coming years. Major infrastructure projects are propelling Ayodhya's rise: the ₹4,403 crore Ram Van Gaman Path, the ₹2,182 crore Greenfield Township, and a comprehensive population and land-use plan.

Ayodhya's population, currently around 1.1 million, is expected to reach 2.4 million by 2031 and 3.5 million by 2047. These investments are directly creating large-scale employment avenues for the youth. Where opportunities were once limited, Ayodhya today offers abundant roles for young people, tour guides, photographers, social media managers, cultural coordinators, transport and logistics providers, and hospitality professionals.

This surge in opportunities is not only enhancing livelihoods but also shaping a new, prosperous future for the region's youth. Driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visionary leadership, Ayodhya is witnessing a dramatic shift in youth employment trends. Instead of migrating for jobs, young people are now finding promising opportunities within their own city.

Major companies from outside the region are showing interest in setting up branches in Ayodhya, creating stable and dignified employment for local youth. Before 2017, many young people believed that small-town residents could not dream big and were compelled to move to metros in search of careers.

Ayodhya has shattered that belief. With the construction of the Ram Temple and the city's transformative development, young individuals who once left are now returning home for the first time. Growing local employment, expanding business activity, and the booming tourism sector have strengthened the confidence of the youth that their aspirations can be realised in their own city.

Today, young residents can earn as well while living with their families as they once did from faraway cities. This shift represents not just economic empowerment, but also social stability and stronger family bonds. The ODOP (One District, One Product) initiative has become a cornerstone of Ayodhya's growth story.

Local specialities, including wooden craftwork, rose-based products, religious souvenirs, sculptures, and Ram-themed gift items, have earned national and international recognition. The influx of millions of visitors to the Ram Temple has boosted the demand for these products, generating new livelihood opportunities for artisans, women's self-help groups, and small entrepreneurs.