PM Modi Hoists Sacred ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ At Ram Janmbhoomi Today, Key Symbols & Significance Explained

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hoist the sacred saffron "Dharma Dhwaj" on the Shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya today, symbolising the completion of the temple structure and the beginning of a new era of cultural identity and unity.

The right-angled triangular Dharma Dhwaj, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, will be installed around noon in the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The flag has been designed by Vaishnav saints, which represents the spiritual foundation of the temple.

Key Symbols and Their Meanings:

The saffron flag carries three sacred symbols:

Om – Representing the eternal cosmic sound and spiritual consciousness. The Sun – Symbolises Lord Ram’s Suryavanshi legacy, highlighting brilliance, strength and leadership. The Kovidara Tree – a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, believed to have been created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient Indian mastery of plant hybridisation.

Together, these symbols reflect the values of Ram Rajya: righteousness, courage, dignity and collective welfare.

The ceremony coincides with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami, enhancing the spiritual importance of the event.

Prime Minister Modi today offered prayers at the Saptmandir complex, which includes temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. The date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 continuous hours in the 17th century, a connection that adds another layer of historical reverence to the day.