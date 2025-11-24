PM Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple During Ayodhya Visit Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on 25 November for a landmark ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, a moment he described as a “supreme fortune” in a message shared on social media ahead of the event.



In his post on X, the Prime Minister wrote that “Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride,” adding that he looked forward to offering prayers at the “divine and magnificent” temple complex in the morning and witnessing the hoisting of the saffron flag at noon. He called the flag a symbol of Shri Ram’s radiance, valour and ideals, and of India’s faith, spirituality and cultural heritage.



According to the official programme, the Prime Minister will begin his visit at 10 am with a tour of the Saptmandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavtar Mandir.