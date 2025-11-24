Updated 24 November 2025 at 20:26 IST
PM Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple During Ayodhya Visit Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple and ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop the Shikhar. The event coincides with Vivah Panchami, marking a major cultural milestone as the temple’s construction reaches completion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on 25 November for a landmark ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, a moment he described as a “supreme fortune” in a message shared on social media ahead of the event.
In his post on X, the Prime Minister wrote that “Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride,” adding that he looked forward to offering prayers at the “divine and magnificent” temple complex in the morning and witnessing the hoisting of the saffron flag at noon. He called the flag a symbol of Shri Ram’s radiance, valour and ideals, and of India’s faith, spirituality and cultural heritage.
According to the official programme, the Prime Minister will begin his visit at 10 am with a tour of the Saptmandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavtar Mandir.
Around 11 am, he will visit the Mata Annapurna Mandir before offering prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
The ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag atop the temple’s Shikhar is scheduled for 12 noon. The right-angled triangular banner, measuring ten feet by twenty feet, carries the image of a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’ and the Kovidara tree. The ceremony marks the completion of the temple’s construction and is expected to draw large public attention. The Prime Minister will also address those gathered.
The event coincides with Vivah Panchami, observed during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat commemorating the divine union of Shri Ram and Maa Sita. The day also marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who meditated in Ayodhya in the 17th century.
The temple complex blends Nagara-style architecture on the Shikhar with a South Indian-inspired 800-metre Parkota. Intricately carved stone panels depicting 87 episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana and 79 bronze cultural tableaux enhance the interpretive experience for visitors.
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 20:26 IST