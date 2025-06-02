PM Modi To Hold Meting With Council of Ministers For First Time Since Operation Sindoor on June 4

PM Modi To Hold Meting With Council of Ministers, First Since Op Sindoor | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with his council of ministers on June 4, according to sources. This will be the first meeting since the launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The meeting is scheduled for around 4:30 pm, according to information.

Sources indicate that discussions during the meeting will focus on India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, including a foreign national.

Both the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have clearly stated that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. PM Modi has also emphasized that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, alluding to the decision to cut ties with Pakistan amid its continued sponsorship of terror.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India took several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the severing of diplomatic ties.

The Indian Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional synergy in their use of technology during Operation Sindoor. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force coordinated all elements, providing the net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare. The use of long-range drones, guided munitions, and loitering munitions made the strikes highly effective.

Operation Shield

Following Operation Sindoor, India initiated Operation Shield, a major civil defence exercise focused on evaluating preparedness in border states.

As per an official order from the Government of India, civil defence mock drills were conducted on May 31 in states and Union Territories along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC), including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh, under Operation Shield.

The purpose of these mock drills in J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana is to raise citizen awareness about rescue operations in crisis situations.