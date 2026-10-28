PM Modi To Inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit On November 2 as India Eyes $220 Billion Clean Energy Investment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026 on November 2 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, as India looks to mobilise approximately $220 billion in investment to accelerate its clean energy transition and achieve its renewable energy targets by 2030.

The four-day summit, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), will be held from November 2 to 5 and is expected to bring together participants from more than 130 countries, including policymakers, global industry leaders, investors, manufacturers, financial institutions, researchers and innovators.

The summit, themed 'Invest. Innovate. Inspire.', will provide a platform to discuss renewable energy financing, energy storage, green hydrogen, domestic manufacturing, emerging technologies and international cooperation.

According to the MNRE, India currently has 308 gigawatts (GW) of installed non-fossil fuel capacity and is working towards achieving its target of 500 GW by 2030. MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi said the transition would require approximately $220 billion in investment between 2027 and 2030, alongside stronger transmission infrastructure, expanded energy storage and increased domestic manufacturing capabilities.

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The summit aims to connect global investors, technology providers and industry stakeholders with investment opportunities across India's renewable energy sector.

Summit To Bring Together Global Energy Stakeholders

The event will see participation from Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom as country partners. Thirteen states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will showcase their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities.

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The conference will feature high-level plenary sessions, ministerial discussions, chief executive officer roundtables, and country- and state-level sessions focusing on financing, policy, technology and skill development.

An accompanying exhibition will feature more than 400 manufacturers, developers, technology providers, public and private sector companies, startups and research institutions from India and abroad. The exhibition will showcase technologies and solutions across the renewable energy value chain and facilitate business networking, investment opportunities and technology partnerships.

The summit will also provide platforms for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G) and government-to-government (G2G) engagements to connect investors, manufacturers, technology providers and government representatives.

Three Major Clean Energy Events Under One Platform

The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo will be organised alongside the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH).

The three events will bring stakeholders together to discuss renewable energy deployment, solar power, green hydrogen, financing mechanisms, emerging technologies and global collaboration.

The ISA Assembly will focus on expanding solar energy deployment, improving access to financing and strengthening capacity-building efforts, particularly across the Global South.

The green hydrogen conference will provide a platform for discussions on the development and deployment of technologies supporting the clean energy transition.

The summit will also feature the Bharat Renewable Energy Hackathon 2026, with awards for participants who developed solutions to real-world renewable energy challenges. The RE National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026 will conclude with its grand finale at Bharat Mandapam, while the REGen Pavilion will provide students, young innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers an opportunity to showcase their ideas and engage with industry leaders.

India Seeks To Strengthen Renewable Energy Investment

India ranks third globally in renewable energy and solar installed capacity and fourth in wind power capacity, according to the MNRE. The country invested $63.7 billion in its renewable energy sector between July 2024 and June 2026, as per BloombergNEF.

The government is looking to build on this investment momentum to accelerate clean energy deployment, strengthen domestic manufacturing and attract further international capital and technological expertise.

The summit is expected to facilitate discussions on mobilising the investment required to expand renewable energy capacity, improve transmission networks, deploy energy storage solutions and develop green hydrogen infrastructure.

Through its combination of policy discussions, industry participation and investment-focused engagements, BRESE 2026 is expected to strengthen partnerships between governments, businesses and investors working towards India's clean energy ambitions.