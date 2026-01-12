PM Modi Gets New Office At 'Seva Teerth' As PMO Shifts From South Block

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to move out of South Block, where the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has functioned since Independence, and shift to the newly constructed Seva Teerth complex after January 14, according to reports. This move is expected to take place after Makar Sankranti.

While the Cabinet Secretariat shifted to the new complex in September 2025, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to move soon, ahead of the Prime Minister’s relocation. According to sources, most offices in the new PMO building have been designed as modern workspaces, similar to those in the recently completed Kartavya Bhavan secretariat buildings under the Central Vista plan.

Besides the Executive Enclave Part 1, which houses the offices and a new residence for the Prime Minister, there are reports of an Executive Enclave Part 2, which is also under construction nearby.

The Executive Enclave has been constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). In a post on X on November 24, 2022, the CPWD had said, “CPWD awarded the contract for the construction of Executive Enclave, New Delhi, to Larsen and Toubro Ltd., at 10.44% below the estimated cost put to tender, amounting to Rs. 1189 crore on November 15, 2022.” The project was scheduled for completion within 24 months, the post had mentioned.

North and South Blocks to be converted into a museum

Restoration work on North Block began last year after the Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance shifted to the Kartavya Bhavan complex on Janpath. Restoration work of the South Block will commence once the PMO vacates the premises. Following the restoration work, the blocks would be converted into a museum, opening the buildings for the public for the first time.

Since Independence, the Prime Minister's Office has been located in South Block, which was constructed by the British government in the 1920s and 1930s along with North Block as the Secretariat buildings. The PMO was referred to as the Prime Minister's Secretariat until 1977, when it was renamed. Since Independence, it has served as the seat of executive power and witnessed key moments and strategic decisions in India's political landscape. Following this shift in the PMO, the South Block will no longer remain the seat of executive power, a position that it has held since the tenure of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.