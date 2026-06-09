PM Modi to Visit France and Slovakia for G7 Summit, High-Level Tech Events and Key Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to France and Slovakia for a multi-leg official visit from June 13 to 18. During his time in Europe, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, take part in the annual G7 Summit, and attend major international technology and innovation forums.

Strengthening Ties in Nice

The trip kicks off in southern France, focusing on deepening a key European alliance. “In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

Beyond diplomatic talks, the two leaders will also shift their focus toward tech collaboration. The MEA statement further noted that during their stay in Nice, PM Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event, a flagship gathering of leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries.

“The event is being organised as part of the India-France Year of Innovation and aims to strengthen cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship,” added the statement.

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A Historic Milestone in Slovakia

For the second leg of his European tour, PM Modi will head to Central Europe, marking a major diplomatic milestone. Traveling from June 14 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico, this journey represents the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the nation gained independence in 1993.

This historic stop builds directly on a series of recent high-level diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Bratislava.

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“The visit follows Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji’s State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President H.E. Mr. Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India’s commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing,” read the statement.

Global Priorities at the G7 Summit

Following his engagements in Slovakia, the Prime Minister will return to French soil to participate in the G7 Summit, which is being held in Evian on June 16 and 17. At the summit, he will join discussions with G7 leaders, invited partner countries and international organisations on issues including international cooperation, sustainable economic growth and the deployment of artificial intelligence.