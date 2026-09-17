PM Modi Turns 76: BJP Launches ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ As PM Marks 25 Years In Public Service

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with the Bharatiya Janata Party launching the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark his birthday and his 25 years in public service.

The occasion saw Union ministers, BJP leaders and chief ministers extend birthday greetings to the Prime Minister, highlighting his political journey from Gujarat to the national stage and his years in public office.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the prominent leaders who greeted PM Modi on his birthday. Yogi described Modi as the “world's most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”, while praising his commitment to public service.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” Yogi said.

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The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also highlighted Modi's emphasis on “Nation First” and public welfare, saying his commitment served as an inspiration towards the goal of a “Developed India”.

Yogi further said that India was setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige under Modi's leadership. He also prayed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health.

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PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi during an interaction in Kolkata.

Reflecting on Modi's 76th birthday, Majumdar said the significance of his public life was not merely the length of his service but the manner in which he had led the country.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to him... It is not merely about the duration, serving for such a long time, but about the way he has steered the nation forward,” Majumdar said.

The Union minister said the world was witnessing the path Modi had charted for India. He also claimed that 25 crore people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty under Modi's leadership, attributing the figure to the World Bank.

Majumdar also pointed to India's economic growth, saying the country's GDP growth was around 7.8 to 8 per cent, even as the world continued to face conflicts, insurgent attacks and the wider impact of wars.

From Gujarat To Delhi: PM Modi's Political Journey

PM Modi's political journey spans several decades, with his rise within the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh eventually taking him from Gujarat to the national stage.

A major turning point came in 2001, when Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He went on to remain in the post until 2014, winning successive state elections and building a political profile around governance and development.

His political journey reached a national turning point in 2014, when the BJP won a majority in the Lok Sabha and Modi became Prime Minister. The BJP returned to power with a larger majority in 2019, when Modi began his second consecutive term.

In 2024, Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured the numbers required to form the government.

Over the years, his tenure has also been marked by major political and policy developments, including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in 2019 and the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya in 2024.

His years as Prime Minister have also seen an increased focus on India's infrastructure, digital economy, welfare schemes, manufacturing, foreign policy and India's role in global groupings.

BJP Marks Birthday With Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

The BJP's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised to mark Modi's birthday alongside his completion of 25 years in public service.

The campaign places the focus on public service activities as the Prime Minister enters his 77th year.

The birthday celebrations come days after the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where Modi hosted leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding an international dimension to the Prime Minister's 76th birthday week.