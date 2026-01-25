PM Modi Lauds India’s Startup Surge, Calls for ‘Excellence’ as National Benchmark in 130th Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the rapid growth of India’s startup ecosystem, saying young innovators are driving the country’s progress across cutting-edge sectors, from artificial intelligence to space, nuclear energy, and green hydrogen.

Addressing the nation during the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that Indian startups are now present in nearly every sunrise sector. “AI, Space, Nuclear Energy, Semiconductors, Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Biotechnology - you name it, and you’ll find one Indian start-up or the other working in that sector”, he said.

Salute to Young Innovators

PM Modi extended his appreciation to India’s youth who are either associated with startups or aspire to launch their own ventures. “I salute all my young friends who are associated with one start-up or the other, or want to start one of their own,” he said, underlining the role of entrepreneurship in shaping India’s future economy.

India today is among the world’s largest startup hubs, with innovation-led enterprises emerging not only from metros but also from smaller towns and rural regions, reflecting a broad-based entrepreneurial momentum.

Push for Quality Manufacturing

Beyond innovation, the Prime Minister placed strong emphasis on quality and excellence in manufacturing. He urged startups and manufacturers alike to focus on raising standards across products and services.

“Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture, be it our textiles, technology, electronics, or packaging”, PM Modi said, adding that Indian products should be globally recognised for their superior standards. “The connotation of an Indian product should become ‘top quality’. Let us make excellence our benchmark”.

Vision for a Global India

The Prime Minister’s remarks align with the government’s larger vision of making India a global manufacturing and innovation hub, while promoting self-reliance through technology-driven growth. By stressing both innovation and quality, the address highlighted a dual focus, scaling new ideas while ensuring global competitiveness.