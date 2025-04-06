PM Modi Visits Maha Bodhi Tree in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura, Seeks Blessings from Saints | Key Highlights

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, reached the ancient city of Anuradhapura on Sunday, where he offered prayers at the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree. He was accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the spiritual visit.

The Prime Minister was seen bowing before the sacred fig tree and seeking blessings from Buddhist saints. The Prime Minister’s Office shared photos of the visit, showing PM Modi paying respects and praying under the Bodhi tree, a site of great religious and historical significance.

Tree linked to Lord Buddha's Enlightenment

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree is believed to have grown from a sapling brought to Sri Lanka from India in the 3rd century BCE by Sangamitta Maha Theri, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka as per statement from Ministry of External Affairs. This tree is considered one of the oldest living trees in the world with a known planting date and is deeply revered in Buddhist traditions.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us.”

PM Modi’s visit to this sacred site reflects India’s cultural and spiritual ties with Sri Lanka. It comes at a time when both nations are aiming to strengthen bilateral relations through shared heritage and religious bonds.

About Anuradhapura HIstoric City

Anuradhapura, located nearly 200 km north of Colombo, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered the birthplace of Theravada Buddhism – the dominant form of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. The Sri Lankan government is also working on developing Anuradhapura, along with Kandy and Jaffna, into major heritage cities.