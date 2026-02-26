PM Modi Voices Concern Over NCERT Class 8 Textbook on Judicial Corruption: Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong displeasure over the controversy surrounding a Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook that included references to "corruption in the judiciary," demanding accountability and questioning the oversight mechanisms that allowed such content to reach young students.

Government sources said that during a recent Cabinet meeting, PM Modi voiced his concerns about the appropriateness of exposing middle school children to discussions on judicial corruption. He reportedly asked why Class 8 children are being taught judicial corruption and sought to identify those responsible for approving the material.

The row erupted after the release of the NCERT textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II on February 24, 2026. The book, intended for Class 8 students, featured a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” which listed corruption at various levels of the judiciary, massive case backlogs, and shortages of judges as key challenges facing the judicial system.

Within hours of its release, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took suo motu cognizance of the matter following mentions by senior advocates including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi. The CJI strongly criticised the content, describing it as a “deep-rooted” and “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to defame the judiciary and undermine its integrity.

Advertisement

“Nobody on earth will be allowed to defame the judiciary and taint its integrity,” CJI Kant remarked, adding that “heads must roll” and that the inclusion amounted to a “gunshot” at the institution, leaving it “bleeding.”

The apex court imposed a complete blanket ban on further publication, reprinting, or digital dissemination of the book. It ordered the immediate seizure of all physical and digital copies in circulation and issued show-cause notices, potentially including contempt proceedings, to the NCERT chairman, Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, and the Secretary of School Education in the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

In response, NCERT issued an unconditional apology, describing the inclusion of the “inappropriate material” as purely unintentional and an error of judgment. The council withdrew the book from its website, halted all physical distribution, and committed to rewriting the curriculum in consultation with relevant authorities, with the controversial portions on judicial corruption to be removed.

The Solicitor General, appearing for the NCERT and Ministry of Education, tendered an unqualified apology before the court. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed regret, stating he was “very sad” about the incident, confirmed that circulation was stopped promptly, and announced an inquiry to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting the chapter.