PM Modi Vows To Strengthen Multilateralism Under India’s Chairmanship As India Hosts First Major BRICS Ministerial Summit Of 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries and highlighted how the grouping has emerged as a key platform for deeper cooperation among emerging economies.

He emphasised that under India's leadership of BRICS this year, the partners would work together to strengthen multilateralism and strive for a more inclusive world order.

In his remarks on X, PM Modi said, "BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South."

"Under India's Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order", he added.

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India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

The high-level proceedings formally launched at Bharat Mandapam, where foreign ministers and senior representatives from the newly expanded 10-member alliance gathered under the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined the need for a "More effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security". He also stressed the importance of "Unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being".

Focusing on global stability, Jaishankar called for "Securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience" and "Addressing climate change while upholding principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities". He further advocated for "Leveraging technology for good governance and inclusive growth, while addressing concerns of trust, transparency and equitable access".

Addressing geopolitical tensions, he emphasised that challenges to international peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy, and stronger cooperation against terrorism. He notably pushed for "Reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories".

Affirming India's commitment to the bloc, the Minister noted that "India's BRICS Chairship is geared towards building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability". He expressed his confidence that the BRICS India 2026 discussions will be useful towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international order".

Serving as the cornerstone of India's 2026 BRICS presidency, this two-day summit, running through May 14 and 15, is set to define the strategic roadmap for the upcoming Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. This gathering represents the first significant ministerial assembly under India's current chairship, drawing the bloc together for high-level deliberations that will resonate far beyond the region.