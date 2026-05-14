‘Vande Mataram’ Now Mandatory In All Bengal Schools, To Be Sung After National Anthem During Morning Assembly
West Bengal Education Department has issued a directive making ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in morning assemblies across all schools with immediate effect. The song will be sung after the National Anthem, replacing Tagore’s ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jol’.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata: The BJP government in West Bengal has made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools across the state, replacing the long-standing practice of singing Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jol’ during morning assemblies.
According to a directive issued by the School Education Department, all state-run schools have been instructed to ensure that ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung compulsorily during the morning prayer assembly before classes begin. The new rule has come into effect from May 13, 2026.
As per the directive, the song will be sung immediately after the National Anthem during the morning assembly.
“Before classes commence in schools, the singing of Vande Mataram during the morning assembly must be made mandatory, ensuring that all students across all schools in the state sing Vande Mataram with immediate effect,” the order stated.
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Sources said the School Education Department has already instructed officials to issue a formal notification at the earliest, while messages regarding the new directive have also reportedly been conveyed to school headmasters across the state.
The move marks a significant shift in school assembly traditions in Bengal. Earlier, schools in the state were required to sing ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jol’, a patriotic composition by Rabindranath Tagore that has long held cultural significance in Bengal.
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The decision comes shortly after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal and may trigger political debate in the state over education, culture and nationalism.
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