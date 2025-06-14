PM Modi’s 3-Nation Visit To Cyprus, Canada and Croatia From June 15-19: What We Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia from June 15-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement, the MEA said that PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15-16. This will be followed by his participation in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17. He will conclude his three-nation tour by paying an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

First Indian PM to Visit Cyprus in Over 2 Decades

PM Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus June 15-16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol," MEA said.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, as per MEA.

PM Modi's Visit to Canada for G-7

PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to participate in the G-7 Summit.

This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit.

At the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.

PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

First Indian PM to Visit Croatia

In the final leg of his tour, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18.