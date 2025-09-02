PM Modi’s Clarion Call For 'Made In India' Products Amid Trump Tariffs: ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to prioritize 'Made in India' products while making purchases. This is the prime minister's clarion call for indigenous products amid the imposition of US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

Amid India-US tension following this, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier, on August 15, a voice used to reverberate in every village and every street, 'Ghar ghar tiranga, har ghar tiranga'. But now, the demand of the hour is the slogan, 'Har ghar swadeshi, ghar ghar swadeshi'. Mothers and sisters, I need your blessings to instill this mantra while moving in the direction of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. I urge all shopkeepers and traders to put up boards in their shops or establishments saying, 'Say with pride, this is Swadeshi'."

Earlier, on August 25, PM Modi made a similar appeal to citizens to prioritise the purchase of 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season, stressing that buying indigenous goods during festivals like Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras and Diwali would contribute to the country's self-reliance and economic progress.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for 'Swadeshi', appealing to both businesses and individuals to opt for locally manufactured items to drive national prosperity.

"This is the season of festivals. Now Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be 'Made in India', it will be indigenous. I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritise purchasing goods that are 'Made in India'. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation," PM Modi said.

This was an apparent dig at Chinese products which continue to flood Indian markets during the festive season.