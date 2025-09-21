PM Modi’s J&K Visit: CM Abdullah, Locals Hope for Rebuild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to assess the widespread devastation caused by recent catastrophic floods, a senior BJP leader announced on Saturday.

The one-day visit, scheduled during the Navratra festival starting September 22, will focus on addressing the urgent needs of the flood-affected population across the Union Territory.

Ashok Kaul, General Secretary, J&K unit of BJP confirmed that preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are in progress.

PM Modi is expected to tour severely impacted areas in both the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley.

“The exact date is still being finalized, but the visit will take place during Navratras,” Koul said.

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the aftermath of floods that have caused significant loss of life and property.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Saturday, said that “The losses are immense. Lives were lost, particularly during the two yatras in Kishtwar and Katra. Approximately 330 bridges have been washed away, and over 1,500 kilometers of roads have been destroyed. Government buildings, crops, and the valley’s vital dry fruit industry have also suffered severe damage,”.

Local farmers, whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and horticulture, have been hit hardest.

Mohammad Yousuf, a farmer from Pulwama in south Kashmir, lost nearly his entire apple orchard to the floods.

“My orchard was my family’s lifeline. The waters swept away years of hard work in a single night,” he said, estimating losses of over Rs 40 lakh. “We need immediate financial aid and long-term support to replant and recover. I hope the Prime Minister’s visit brings us some relief”.

Mohammad Ibrahim Mir, a paddy farmer from Shamsipora village in Anantnag district, said “We were on the cusp of a bountiful harvest, with our paddy fields in Anantnag swaying golden under the late summer sun, ready to feed our families and markets for the year ahead. But in a single night, the floods from the swollen river turned our dreams into a sea of mud and broken stalks, over 60 percent of our crop washed away, leaving us with nothing but debt and despair,” said.

Another farmer who tends hundreds of walnut trees in south Kashmir lamented, “This isn't just a loss of crops , its the collapse of our livelihood. Without urgent goverment aid, thousands if us face a bleak winter,".

A preliminary damage assessment by the Union Territory government will be presented to the Prime Minister during his visit.

Chief Minister Abdullah expressed optimism about securing a substantial relief package to support recovery efforts.

“We hope the Prime Minister reviews our losses and announces an adequate package to address the suffering,” he said, adding that he would personally discuss these concerns with PM Modi.

Prime Minister’s itinerary is expected to include a detailed inspection of the affected areas and meetings with local authorities.