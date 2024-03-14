Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the ‘Leadership Matters - Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' event held at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday. It was organized to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. Besides the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other world leaders, PM Modi extensively articulated his thoughts about the Father of the Nation on this occasion.

Here are PM Modi’s key quotes on Mahatma Gandhi:

PM Modi cited the very fact that the UN had organized such a function to buttress his point.

PM Modi gave an anecdote regarding Queen Elizabeth II to showcase how Gandhi wished the best for even his archrivals.

The PM elucidated the 7 scenarios that Mahatma Gandhi was against. He also cautioned the world regarding the same.