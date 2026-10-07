PM Narendra Modi Affirms 'We Will Do It', as He Pledges for Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed his unwavering resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, declaring, “We will do it, we will do it,” as he reflected on his 25 years as head of government. In a poignant statement addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' programme held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging every person and incident that shaped his journey.

"Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other," PM Modi stated. He further elaborated on the lessons learned from various experiences, both positive and challenging.

"Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again. Well-wishers encouraged me, and critics taught me to delve deep within myself. Whoever supported me showed me the power of trust; whoever opposed me made me understand the power of democracy," he said.

"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment, “We are Sevaks. We are servants of humanity.” I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi cited specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, which "taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction"; the Chandrayaan mission, which "taught me to rise from failure"; and the Corona pandemic, which "made me realise the importance of the nation's collective consciousness". He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him “to move forward amidst bittersweet experiences".

The Prime Minister emphasised that his service to the nation, rich in cultural heritage and great thoughts, has always provided strength. "From the Vedas to Vivekananda, the nation that has continuously practised great thoughts, the nation whose cultural heritage spans thousands of years, the nation that restored humanity's faith in mankind—while serving such a nation, I have never once felt alone," he affirmed.

Advertisement

PM Modi further underscored that the day was not merely for memories but for renewing a solemn promise for the future. "This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, 'We will definitely achieve it.' We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it," he pledged, setting the tone for the nation's developmental journey towards 2047.

Declaring that he has never felt alone in his journey of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to grassroots workers and swayamsevaks across the nation, stating that they are guided by the enduring motto: “We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.”

Addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' programme at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 continuous years as the head of government, the Prime Minister acknowledged the selfless dedication of party workers in safeguarding the nation's cultural ethos.

"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment, ‘We are Sevaks.’ We are servants of humanity.' I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that his quarter-century in governance is a collective national treasure rather than an individual feat, the prime minister stated that the country holds the foremost claim over his service. "The nation has given me a great deal. Therefore, my responsibility towards the nation is the greatest as well. And I sincerely believe that every citizen of the nation has the foremost claim on me. These 25 years of public trust, these 25 years of experience, are a tremendous asset. And this asset does not belong to Modi alone; this asset belongs to the nation. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," he affirmed.

Reflecting on the challenges and milestones of his tenure, PM Modi noted that he looks back with deep gratitude, adding that every experience—including criticism—served as a crucial teacher. "When I look back today, I feel nothing but gratitude. I am grateful to every person and every experience that taught me something. Those who taught me taught me humility. Those who brought me down taught me how to rise again. My supporters encouraged me, while my critics taught me to look within. Those who stood by me showed me the power of trust," the prime minister added.

The 'Seva Jyoti' programme saw the presence of senior leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of workers who gathered to commemorate PM Modi’s uninterrupted public service journey, which began on October 7, 2001, when he first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 'Seva Jyoti' programme held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government. Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the prime minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people—Janardan. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP and NDA and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post. "I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of the Government," the Prime Minister remarked.

Reiterating that public trust has been the guiding force of his governance model, he said, "Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength..."