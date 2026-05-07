PM Modi Changes X Profile Picture to 'Operation Sindoor' Tribute, Honours Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and reaffirmed the country's commitment to protecting national security.

Marking one year of the operation, the Prime Minister praised the courage, precision and professionalism of the Indian armed forces in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security."

"It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our Anational security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," the post read.

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Meanwhile, PM Modi changed changed his display picture on social media platform X to "Operation Sindoor" as a tribute to the courage and valour of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of the military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Operation Sindoor as an "epochal mission" that demonstrated India's military strength and resolve, saying the operation would continue to send a strong message to enemies targeting the country.

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In a post on X marking one year of the operation, Shah said Operation Sindoor reflected the combined strength of India's armed forces, intelligence agencies and political leadership.

"#OperationSindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces. History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam. This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower. On this day, I salute the unparalleled valour of our forces," Shah stated.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

He described the operation as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness," saying it reflected the armed forces' unmatched precision, seamless jointness and readiness to act decisively in safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations."