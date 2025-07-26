PM Narendra Modi Tops Global ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’ with 75% Score; Donald Trump Fails to Make Top 5

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again secured the top position in the latest global list of ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’, with a 75% approval rating, according to data released by US-based business intelligence firm Morning Consult.

The survey, conducted between July 4 and 10, 2025, shows Modi leading with a significant margin. The findings reveal that three out of every four respondents expressed a favourable opinion of the Indian prime minister. While 18% disapproved of his leadership, 7% were either unsure or had no clear opinion.

Modi, who began his third consecutive term as India’s prime minister in May 2024, continues to be the highest-rated and most trusted democratic leader globally.

Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal echoed similar sentiments, “A testament to Bharat's growing global stature. PM @NarendraModi ji remains the most trusted leader in the world, as per the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker.”

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ranked second on the list, with 59% approval. Notably, Lee has been in office for just about a month. The survey found 29% of respondents disapproved of his leadership, while around 13% remained unsure.

US President Donald Trump, who returned to office last year, was placed eighth with a 44% approval rating. Analysts suggest that recent policy decisions, including those related to trade and domestic governance, may have contributed to the lower approval numbers.

Morning Consult is a US-based business intelligence and data analytics firm. Its Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker measures public opinion on democratic leaders through a rolling seven-day average, based on thousands of daily interviews across different nations.

Reacting to the latest approval ratings, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X: “Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide. Strong leadership. Global respect. Bharat is in safe hands."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also shared his appreciation on X, “Once again, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker, emerging as the world’s most trusted and highest-rated leader. Backed by over a billion Indians. Admired across continents. His strong, decisive leadership ensures Bharat’s rise and the world’s respect.”