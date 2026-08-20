PM Surya Ghar Powers India’s Solar Revolution Through Digital-First Governance

India’s rooftop solar push is increasingly being powered not just by subsidies and policy support, but by digital-first governance. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has enabled more than 50 lakh households to adopt rooftop solar in just over two years, with digital platforms playing a key role in simplifying the process from application to subsidy disbursal.

The latest addition is “Get Solar in 60 Secs”, an interactive digital tool launched by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The platform aims to make the decision-making process easier for households by providing a quick estimate of their solar requirements and potential savings.

Users enter basic details such as their name, phone number, state, district, monthly electricity bill and sanctioned load. The tool then estimates the ideal solar plant capacity, installation cost, government subsidy, available bank loan and applicable interest rate, along with projected lifetime savings.

The platform also connects consumers with verified vendors empanelled under PM Surya Ghar, allowing them to directly contact vendors through call or WhatsApp and proceed with installation.

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The move builds on the scheme’s existing digital infrastructure. PM Surya Ghar operates through a dedicated online portal that facilitates rooftop solar applications, installation-related processes and subsidy disbursal, reducing paperwork and administrative hurdles.

The government has also introduced SUNtosh, a WhatsApp-based AI chatbot launched by MNRE on June 4, 2026. The chatbot provides personalised information on rooftop solar installations, subsidy eligibility and estimated financial savings, while helping users navigate the application process and resolve common queries.

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Together, these digital interventions mark a shift from form-heavy government processes towards citizen-centric platforms built around tools people already use, including WhatsApp, mobile interfaces and AI-assisted services.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29, 2024, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to enable 1 crore households to install rooftop solar systems and receive up to 300 units of free electricity per month. The scheme targets 30 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2026-27, with an estimated lifetime generation of around 1,000 billion units of clean electricity and a potential reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

With more than 50 lakh households already benefiting, the government’s growing digital ecosystem around PM Surya Ghar could play a crucial role in accelerating the next phase of rooftop solar adoption and potentially serve as a model for making other public welfare schemes simpler and more accessible.