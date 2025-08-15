PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojna: PM Announces Rs 15,000 Incentive for First-Time Jobholders, 3.5 Crore Youth to Benefit

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort, delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech. This year’s address carried a significant announcement aimed at tackling youth unemployment and boosting job creation across the country.



Rs 1 Lakh Crore Employment Scheme Unveiled

PM Modi officially launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore mega employment initiative that comes into effect immediately. The scheme is designed to generate job opportunities for almost 3.5 crore youth nationwide.



“There is good news for the youth of the country. On the day of Independence, we are implementing Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore project, from today onwards. This will create job opportunities for almost 3 crore youths of the country,” PM Modi said.



Rs 15,000 Incentive for First-Time Jobholders

As part of the scheme, every youngster securing their first job will receive a Rs 15,000 incentive. The government aims to make the job market more accessible and rewarding for fresh entrants, helping them gain a foothold in various industries.



Under the programme, each individual will be granted direct financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to encourage entrepreneurship, enhance skill development, and foster self-reliance among the youth of India.