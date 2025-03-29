'PoK Is Ours': BJP Shares Amit Shah’s Ghibli AI Image With Bold Message | Image: X

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) jumped onto the viral Ghibli AI art trend, sharing an AI-generated image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X (formerly Twitter). The post carried a bold caption quoting Shah’s stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating, "PoK हमारा है और हम इसे लेकर रहेंगे..." (PoK is ours, and we will take it back...).

The post quickly gained traction, sparking discussions among social media users and political circles.

BJP Leaders Join Ghibli AI Trend

Along with the party’s official handle, several BJP leaders also embraced the trend, sharing their own Ghibli-style AI-generated images.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitish Rane were among the top BJP leaders who participated.

Devendra Fadnavis Calls It His ‘Ghibli Style Entry’

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also joined the trend. He shared a Ghibli-style AI image featuring himself, his wife Amruta Fadnavis, their daughter, and PM Modi.

In his post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "That’s my Ghibli-style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly!"

Fadnavis highlighted how AI is transforming the creative space, making advanced digital art accessible to all. His post received thousands of likes and shares, as social media users appreciated the AI-generated artwork.

Nitish Rane Shares Ghibli Image with CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitish Rane also joined the Ghibli trend, sharing a Ghibli-style image featuring himself with Devendra Fadnavis.

In his post, Rane expressed admiration for the Maharashtra Deputy CM, stating, "It’s my #Ghibli style photo with Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri. Devendra Fadnavis ji. Maharashtra’s most beloved leader."

The post resonated with BJP supporters and tech-savvy social media users who have been fascinated by AI’s evolving role in digital creativity.

Ghibli AI Trend

The Studio Ghibli AI art trend has taken over social media platforms, with political leaders, celebrities, influencers, and businesses all participating. The trend uses AI tools to transform real-life images into the distinctive artistic style of Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio.

With AI-driven creativity now available to the masses, users can generate their own Ghibli-style profile pictures effortlessly.

How to Get Your Own Ghibli-Style DP in 5 Easy Steps

Want to create your own Ghibli-style display picture? Here’s how you can do it for free: