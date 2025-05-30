PoK Milega, Hum Wahan Bhavya Shri Ram Mandir Banayenge Aur Shri Ram Katha Sunayenge: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has predicted that India will reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram will be built there.

His statement comes amid heightened India-Pakistan military tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory measure against Pakistan.

“I have asked for PoK as a dakshina. I have given diksha to him (Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi). PoK bhi milega, aur hum wahan bhavya Shri Ram mandir banayenge aur Shri Ram katha sunayenge (We will get back PoK, build a grand Shri Ram temple there, and also recite the Ram Katha),” he said.

This statement came a day after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the spiritual leader at his ashram in Chitrakoot. During the visit, Rambhadracharya gave diksha to the Army chief and requested PoK as dakshina in return.

“I gave him the same diksha (initiation) with the Ram Mantra that Lord Hanuman received from Maa Sita before conquering Lanka. I have asked him for dakshina, and I want PoK back,” Rambhadracharya said, referring to the Army Chief’s visit.

Jnanpith Award Conferred on Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Recently, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was conferred the prestigious Jnanpith Award in New Delhi, becoming the first saint to receive this honour. He stated that the award recognizes his decades-long contribution to Sanskrit literature and reflects his commitment to Sanatan Dharma.

He has authored around 250 books, including 150 in Sanskrit.

President Droupadi Murmu lauded his accomplishments, stating that Rambhadracharya has set an inspiring example of excellence. Praising his multifaceted contributions, she noted that despite being physically challenged, he has rendered extraordinary service to literature and society with his divine vision.