Police And Paramilitary Forces Deployed Outside Panjab University Amid Shutdown After Protests

Chandigarh: Following a shutdown call by Panjab University student groups demanding immediate notification of Senate elections, Chandigarh Police have tightened security, with heavy police and paramilitary deployment, especially at key entry points like Gate No. 1. As tensions arose at the University campus on Tuesday, the university authorities declared a holiday for Wednesday, November 26, and postponed exams.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur reviewed the security arrangements. This comes after student groups, along with farmer unions and employee bodies, geared up for coordinated demonstrations expected to disrupt normal functioning across Chandigarh and neighbouring regions. Earlier on Tuesday, members of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha held a protest in response to their call to shut down the university on November 26.

University students also held a protest on the university premises in Chandigarh, earlier this month, over their demand to conduct Senate elections. The students have been demanding that the university administration announce the long-pending Senate elections to reconstitute the 91-member Senate, the highest governing body of Panjab University.

The row began after the Centre issued a notification to overhaul the Senate's composition, sparking widespread political and academic backlash over the decision to dissolve Panjab University's top governing bodies and replace them with nominated structures through an executive notification issued on October 28.

Even the Punjab Government termed it "unconstitutional" and announced to challenge it in court. However, following strong opposition, the Central Government withdrew its earlier notification concerning the Senate and Syndicate on November 5. The notification, issued by Joint Secretary Rina Sonowal Kouli, clarifies that the earlier order, published in the Gazette of India on October 30, is now rescinded. Despite the rollback, student groups have continued their agitation, demanding a formal announcement and the conduct of fresh elections at the earliest.