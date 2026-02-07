Police Arrest Two Involved in Snatching Ornaments From Elderly Woman in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh police arrested two accused involved in a recent snatching of gold ornaments from an elderly woman in Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Kushwah, a resident of the Tighra area in Gwalior, and Suraj, a resident of Kailaras in the Morena district. The police also recovered the stolen ornaments from their possession and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Rural) Jayraj Kuber told ANI, "A snatching incident was reported in the Mohna police station on January 22, where an elderly woman, Rampuri Dhakad, was going towards her farm field located near the Parvati River, and suddenly two persons on a motorcycle came, snatched her mangalsutra and earrings, and fled. After which, based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated."

The police visited the incident spot and searched the possible routes. The police continued their search efforts to nab the accused since the day of the incident, the officer said.

He added, "Based on a tip-off, two people were arrested yesterday from near the Bhadrakali Temple in the Girwai police station area. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The police recovered the stolen goods and the motorcycle used in the robbery from them. The accused further admitted to having committed several similar incidents in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts as well. We have informed the concerned districts about their involvement in those cases."

Further questioning is underway to ascertain the involvement of other associates, and if any individual is found, action will be taken against them as well, he added. Additionally, the officer highlighted that in the interrogation so far, it came to light that the accused primarily operated in rural areas and targeted women specially in secluded locations.