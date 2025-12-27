After Stone Pelting, Flag March In Chomu As Tensions Simmer Over 'Mosque Encroachment'; Situation Under Control

New Delhi: Tensions were simmering for the second consecutive day in Jaipur's Chomu, over the dispute regarding the alleged encroachment of mosque land at the main bus stop. Police conducted a flag march in the area on Saturday to ensure that things do not spiral out of control.

This follows after rioters pelted pelting stones at police personnel in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in which around 10 officials got injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and are currently under treatment.

The police took swift action by detaining more than 100 people and swiftly brought the situation under control. All those detained are currently being interrogated.

Additional police forces including the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) as well as administrative officials are currently present at the spot to prevent any further violence.

Former BJP MLA Ram Lal Sharma said, “The police action is absolutely correct. They have acted strictly. No one has the right to take the law into their hands. If there has been encroachment on the mosque land, legal action should be taken against it."

The situation in Chomu is currently under control and the local administration is vigilant. The police have ensured to continue taking strict action against those who spread violence.

Officials from the local administration have stated that maintaining law and order is the top priority as of now till a court order is issued to settle the issue.

Speaking to ANI, DCP West, Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena said, “Tension arose in Chaumu over a dispute related to a religious site, and when police action was taken, miscreants pelted stones at the police, injuring some policemen. The police took the rioters from their homes and detained them. A total of 110 rioters were taken into custody by the police.”

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said on Friday that individuals attempting to disturb peace had been identified and detained.

"Those who appeared suspicious were brought in. Attempts were also made at some places to protest against the police. Such people have also been brought in. The situation on the spot is peaceful," Prakash had said. He added that many of those rounded up were habitual troublemakers and warned that those who managed to escape would be arrested soon.

What Is The Court Case

The long-standing Kalandari Mosque dispute, is currently pending in the Rajasthan High Court. This comes after an appeal filed against earlier District Court decisions. The hearing is next scheduled for January 30, 2026, in the ongoing 40-year-old case. The case originated over a local petition which claimed that the land where the mosque stood was an encroachment.