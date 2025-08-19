Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Rahul Gandhi's Car During Rally In Bihar

Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Rahul Gandhi's Car In Bihar | Image: @Shehzad_Ind X

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that a policeman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle belonging to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bihar.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable, who was critically injured. The dynast did not even get out to check on him."He also shared a video with his post.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a rally in Bihar, where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also accompanying Gandhi.

The video shared by Poonawalla shows the car moving through a large crowd gathered in the area. The footage suggests that something went wrong during the rally, leading to a chaotic situation.

Reports indicate that the injured police personnel was deployed for the Voter Adhikar Yatra. He was rescued by other security personnel at the scene and rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Reports said that Rahul Gandhi inquired about the well-being of the injured personnel after the incident.