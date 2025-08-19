Republic World
Updated 19 August 2025 at 17:41 IST

Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Rahul Gandhi's Car During Rally In Bihar

The injured police personnel was deployed for the Voter Adhikar Yatra. He was rescued by other security personnel at the scene and rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Reports said that Rahul Gandhi inquired about the well-being of the injured personnel after the incident.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Rahul Gandhi's Car In Bihar
Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Rahul Gandhi's Car In Bihar | Image: @Shehzad_Ind X
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that a policeman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle belonging to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bihar.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable, who was critically injured. The dynast did not even get out to check on him."He also shared a video with his post.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a rally in Bihar, where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also accompanying Gandhi.

The video shared by Poonawalla shows the car moving through a large crowd gathered in the area. The footage suggests that something went wrong during the rally, leading to a chaotic situation.

Reports indicate that the injured police personnel was deployed for the Voter Adhikar Yatra. He was rescued by other security personnel at the scene and rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Reports said that Rahul Gandhi inquired about the well-being of the injured personnel after the incident.

The Congress party has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 17:41 IST

