'Police Failure, Rising Anarchy': Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata for Encouraging ‘Hooliganism & Anarchy’

Malda: West Bengal Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a fierce attack on the state government during a media address in Malda.

Referring to the violence and tension reported from Beldanga, the BJP leader claimed that such incidents have become routine under the Mamata lead TMC government and accused the state government of shielding perpetrators. He further alleged that journalists covering unrest-related developments were also being targeted, calling it a serious threat to democratic functioning

Claiming a deteriorating law-and-order situation, he said that journalists and ordinary citizens are being targeted by “goons” due to lack of security, and accused the Mamata lead TMC government of failing to protect people and encouraging “hooliganism and anarchy”.

Addressing media in Malda, Adhikari said, “Here, not only the media, but everyone is falling victim to attacks by goons due to a lack of security. This is a complete failure of the police administration and law and order. Mamata Banerjee herself has encouraged this kind of hooliganism and anarchy…”. His comments reflect mounting criticism by the BJP over public safety and political violence allegations across the state.

Defamation Suit

Earlier this week, Suvendu Adhikari filed a high-stakes defamation lawsuit against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking ₹100 crore in damages, adding another front to the BJP-TMC political battle.

In the suit lodged in an Alipore civil court, Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of making “vile and imaginary allegations” linking him to an alleged coal scam, claims he categorically rejected as baseless. He said the chief minister’s failure to respond substantively to an earlier legal notice sent to her constituted an admission of the allegations’ lack of merit.

Adhikari stated in a post on X, that he was pursuing legal action after the stipulated time for reply expired and warned that if the claims were proven defamatory in court, the Rs 100 crore award would be donated to charity. He also insisted that Mamata’s remarks were made in a “desperate attempt” to divert attention from ongoing investigations and political scrutiny.

The defamation suit underscores the intensifying legal and political confrontation between the two leaders, marking the latest chapter in a series of public disputes and litigation exchanges.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of failing to contain violence and of politicising administrative institutions, while TMC leaders have counter-attacked, focusing on governance and development narratives.