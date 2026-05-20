Police Issues Notice To Twisha Sharma’s Family; Urges Swift Custody of Body Over Decomposition Fears

Bhopal: The ongoing deadlock between the police and the grieving family of former model Twisha Sharma has escalated further, with law enforcement authorities issuing an official letter authorising the family to take immediate custody of her mortal remains.

Citing growing concerns regarding the potential decomposition of the body currently kept at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal mortuary, the police have strictly instructed the family to retrieve it as soon as possible.

Ashish Sharma, Twisha’s cousin, has forwarded and shared a copy of this official correspondence to highlight the pressure the family is experiencing in seeking justice.

Family Refuses Last Rites

The 33-year-old former model and actress was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

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Over a week after the tragedy, her body remains at AIIMS Bhopal as her family has refused to perform the last rites. The family has alleged massive, critical lapses in the initial autopsy and investigation procedures.

Among their primary contentions is an AIIMS report revealing that the material evidence, the nylon belt allegedly used in the hanging, was not even presented before the medical board during the post-mortem examination.

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Demand for CBI Probe

Twisha’s family has moved to the Bhopal district court, seeking urgent legal permission to shift her mortal remains from Madhya Pradesh to AIIMS New Delhi for an independent, secondary post-mortem examination.

The family has repeatedly stated that because Twisha's mother-in-law is a retired judge, the local system is heavily compromised. They are demanding an unbiased, independent investigation overseen by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While the police maintain that preliminary forensic findings point toward suicide and are urging the family to collect the body to prevent decomposition, the deceased’s relatives are unwilling to back down.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued for Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who remains completely absconding as police initiate proceedings to revoke his passport.

CCTV Footage Becomes Core of Investigation

The case took a dramatic turn after investigators recovered CCTV footage allegedly showing Twisha walking upstairs calmly towards the terrace shortly before her death.

Nearly an hour later, another clip reportedly shows Samarth Singh and others carrying her downstairs in an unconscious state. That missing one-hour window has now become the biggest focus of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also examining why the alleged ligature material was not immediately sent for forensic examination and whether crucial evidence was mishandled or deliberately withheld.