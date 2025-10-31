Police Question Kidnapper Rohit Arya’s Co-Worker Rohan Ahir Who Was Present at the Spot

After officials carried out a high-stakes operation to rescue 20 children held hostage by Rohit Arya yesterday, new details surrounding the case have started emerging.

According to reports, apart from Rohit Arya, a man named Rohan Ahir was also present at the RA Studio when the children were held hostage. Rohan Ahir is reportedly a cameraman who used to work with Arya at the same studio. Mumbai Crime Branch has started recording Rohan Ahir’s statement in relation to the incident.

Also Read: How Kidnapper Rohit Arya Lured School Kids To Mumbai Studio And Took Them Hostage

Hostage crisis in Mumbai’s Powai

Advertisement

On Thursday, Mumbai police rushed to RA Studio in Powai after receiving a complaint about kids being held hostage in the premises. A man, who identified himself as Rohit Arya, had called about 100 kids on the pretext of an audition for a web series. After selecting 17 of the 100 children, he let others leave and held the chosen 20 as hostages.

A video was also sent to the parents of the children, where Arya said, "Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and kept some children hostage here. My demands are not too many; they are very simple, very moral, and very ethical demands."

Advertisement

“I am neither a terrorist nor do I have demands for money. I have some simple questions because of which I held these children hostage. I want to do something. If alive, I will do it, or someone else will do it. A slight wrong move from your side will trigger me,” he further continued in the video. Even though he said that his demands were not monetary, he later revealed in the video that he had taken the children hostage to demand Rs 2 crore allegedly owed to him by the Maharashtra Education Department.

A daring rescue operation by the Mumbai Police

After receiving a complaint from a neighbour who could spot the children through the glass window, the Mumbai police arrived at the scene with the fire brigade and the bomb squad. The police then engaged the 50-year-old YouTuber in a negotiation, which went on for about an hour. Arya initially cooperated with the police, but soon stopped responding, announcing his lack of trust in the police.

With innocent lives at stake, the team of Mumbai Police led by API Amol Waghmare quickly sprang into action and entered the building. As Arya refused the final appeal of surrender, Waghmare confronted him and fired a single round of bullet, which hit Arya in the chest.