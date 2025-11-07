Updated 7 November 2025 at 16:10 IST
Police Raid Houses Of 2 BRS Leaders Ahead Of Bypolls In Hyderabad
Police raided the houses of BRS MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao and former BRS MLA Janardhan Reddy on suspicion of cash hoarding before the Jubilee Hills by-elections in Telangana. A clash broke out between BRS workers and police officials outside the premises.
- India News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Hyderabad: The flying squad of police conducted raids at houses of BRS politicians on Friday morning, just days ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-elections in Telangana. Houses of current BRS MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao and former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy were put under scanner by the police. As per reports, the raids were conducted as it was suspected that the two leaders had hoarded a large amount of cash at their homes.
A video of the raid surfaced online, showing several police officers searching cupboards in the kitchen area of Rao's residence in Hyderabad's Kukatpally.
Chaos broke out in the city as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers reached the location of the raid to protest against it. Visuals from the protest showed BRS workers engaging in a heated exchange with police officers.
Hitting out at the Congress government in the wake of the raid, BRS leader Dr. Krishnak said, "Congress Government fearing a loss in Jubilee Hills by-poll is sending police to residences across Hyderabad. BRS MLC Thakallapally Ravinder's residence in Kukatpally was searched and Revanth Police did not find any cash."
Krishnak further claimed that police locked Janardhan Reddy's residence and did not allow him to enter his own house. Accusing the police of “misbehaviour”, Krishnak said officers grabbed Reddy's collar when he tired to enter his house. “(Reddy suspected) police could plant anything as part of their foul play,” he added.
The BRS leader further claimed that police only found “used underwear” after searching Reddy's house. He also shared a picture of the same.
Advertisement
Video Of Raid:
Nothing suspicious was found during the raid.
By-Polls And Rigging Allegations
The raids come after BRS alleged that the ruling Congress is planning to conduct mass-rigging, fake identity card creation and booth capturing at the by-elections. The Opposition party has called for an intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the elections are held fairly. It urged the ECI to install CCTV cameras at polling stations. It also alleged that the local police are working as agents of Congress.
The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to be held on November 11.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 7 November 2025 at 16:10 IST