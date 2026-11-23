Bengaluru: High drama unfolded near Bengaluru airport on Sunday evening after police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila from visiting her family palace in Yelahanka. They stopped her in view of an interim court order restraining entry to the palace. The incident led to a heated argument, and videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media.

Sharmila had arrived in Bengaluru along with her mother YS Vijayamma, son Raja Reddy, and daughter-in-law Priya Atluri. As they were preparing to leave the airport for the Yelahanka palace, police stopped their vehicles near the Air Force station, Yelahanka. Near the Air Force cross, police blocked Sharmila's convoy and denied permission to proceed towards Yelahanka. Instead, the vehicles were diverted towards Bengaluru city.

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