'Political Circles Will Feel His Absence': Mamata Banerjee Mourns Death Of TMC Leader Mukul Roy

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep shock and grief following the demise of former Railway Minister and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, describing him as a long-time colleague and a "comrade-in-arms" in many political battles.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken."

"The late Mukul Roy devoted his life to the party from the very inception of the Trinamool Congress. He served as a Union Minister and enjoyed acceptability across all levels of the party. Later, he took a different path, only to return. His contributions to Bengal's politics and his organisational acumen are unforgettable. Regardless of party affiliations, the political circles will feel his absence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and admirers of this experienced leader and colleague. I will tell Shubhranshu: Steel yourself: In this crisis, we are with you," the West Bengal CM said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the passing of Mukul Roy, highlighting his extensive experience and dedication to social service. In a post on X, PM Modi described Roy as an experienced political figure whose efforts to serve society will remain memorable.

Advertisement

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy ji. His vast political experience and dedicated efforts in social service will remain memorable. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy passed away at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Roy suffered a cardiac arrest at 1.30 am on Monday, his son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed.