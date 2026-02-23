'Unruly Behaviour': JNU Vows Strict Action After Students Clash, Lock Buildings

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday issued a statement condemning incidents of unrest on campus, alleging that a group of protesting students locked several academic buildings, entered the Central Library and intimidated unwilling students, leading to a scuffle between two student groups.

The university administration said it had taken serious note of the developments on the night of February 22.

Buildings locked, entered library

"It has come to the notice of the JNU Administration that several academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students," the statement said.

The administration further alleged that the protesting students entered the Central Library and threatened those who did not wish to participate in the agitation.

"The protesting students entered the Central Library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students, intimidating them to join the protest," it stated.

According to the university, the situation escalated into a scuffle between two student groups.

"It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus on the night of 22nd February, 2026. The JNU Administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents," the statement read.

Strict action will be taken: JNU

Condemning what it described as unruly behaviour, the administration said action would be taken under university rules and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"JNU administration condemns such unruly behaviour on campus aimed at repeated destruction of public property and its inclusive ethos. Strict action under University's rules & regulations and under BNS is being taken to ensure proper academic environment on the campus," the statement said.

The administration added that it remains committed to safeguarding the academic interests and well-being of students and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and harmony on campus.

Clashes follow week-long strike

The statement comes after the clashes erupted in the early hours of Monday between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-affiliated Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), with several students reportedly injured.

Both sides have accused each other of instigating the violence, and demands for arrests and strict action have followed.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 1.30 am when tensions during a protest march escalated into a scuffle and stone pelting.

The unrest stemmed from a week-long strike led by left-wing student organisations over remarks attributed to the vice chancellor in connection with the UGC Equity Guidelines.