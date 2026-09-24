Political Firestorm in J&K Assembly as Over 4,200 Book Withdrawals Spark Questions on Autonomy, Accountability & Rights

Srinagar: The withdrawal of more than 4,200 books from libraries and educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir has snowballed into a major controversy, sparking heated debate in the Legislative Assembly and drawing challenges in the High Court.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he would not have ordered such withdrawals if the decision had been left to him.

However, Education Minister Sakina Itoo clarified in the Assembly that a designated committee had examined nearly 21.8 lakh publications and was responsible for determining which titles should be banned.

She added that banning books without justification, particularly those children wish to read, would be wrong.

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Meanwhile, official figures presented in the House revealed that 12.48 lakh books were scrutinized in Kashmir and 9.32 lakh in Jammu, with 3,996 withdrawals in Kashmir compared to 253 in Jammu.

Additionally, 518 copies of 19 titles formally banned under S.O. 203 were removed from circulation.

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Opposition MLA Sheikh Khursheed of the Awami Ittehad Party accused the government of contradictions, questioning why withdrawal figures were furnished if the administration had no role in the decision-making process.

He argued that the Assembly was misled and demanded full disclosure of titles, authors, and publishers. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) further criticized Omar Abdullah, saying his repeated focus on statehood overshadowed urgent issues like censorship.

PDP MLA Aga Muntazir stressed that the Assembly should be used to defend the voices of the people rather than sidestep responsibility.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami linked the controversy to earlier bans on works by eminent authors such as A.G. Noorani, warning that curbing ideas undermines constitutional freedoms.

He argued that restricting access to information neither serves national interests nor reflects democratic values. Petitions challenging the bans are already pending before the High Court.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, defended the withdrawals, maintaining that autonomous agencies acted with valid reasons.