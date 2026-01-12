Political Storm In Maharashtra? Row Erupts Over Annamalai’s ‘Mumbai International City’ Remark; Raj Thackeray Responds With ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe

New Delhi: A political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra ahead of the BMC elections after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at BJP leader K. Annamalai, calling him 'Rasmalai' and invoking the controversial 'Hatao lungi, bajao pungi' slogan.

"One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...what is your connection to here? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," Raj Thackeray had said, referencing the slogan from the 1960s and 70s of the Shiv Sena that was founded by Raj Thackeray's uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mumbai is an "international city"

During a joint UBT-MNS rally, Raj Thackeray questioned K. Annamalai’s authority to weigh in on Mumbai's affairs. This follows a controversy sparked by the BJP leader’s claim in Dharavi and Sion Koliwada that Mumbai is an 'international city' rather than a city belonging to Maharashtra."

Annamalai had said, "Mumbai needs a triple-engine government. We need a BJP mayor in Mumbai, with (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Mumbai is a global metropolis which has a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. Bengaluru's budget is Rs 19,000 crore, while Chennai's is Rs 8,000 crore. You need good people who sit in the administration to manage the finance."

Received multiple threats

In a sharp rebuttal, Annamalai also claimed he has been subjected to extreme hostility, alleging that he has received multiple death threats, including warnings from some individuals to 'cut off his legs.'"

"Some have written that they will cut my legs if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai--try cutting my legs. If I were afraid of such threats, I would have stayed in my village," he said.

He added, "If I say Kamaraj is one of India's greatest leaders, does it mean he is no longer a Tamil? If I say Mumbai is a world-class city, does it mean Maharashtrians didn't build it? These people are just ignorant."

K Annamalai Hits Back

"K. Annamalai fired back at Raj Thackeray for allegedly using 'abusive' language against him, dismissing those who criticized his comments on Mumbai as ‘just ignorant.’

"Who are Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don't know whether I have become that important," Annamalai said at a press conference in Chennai.

Marathi unity pitch

Raj Thackeray meanwhile made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land and identity are under threat. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice.