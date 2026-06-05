Annamalai Launches New Party After BJP Exit, Promises Movement for the Common Man

New Delhi: In a political move that could reshape Tamil Nadu’s opposition landscape, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Friday officially announced a new political movement that he said would eventually evolve into a full-fledged political party and contest upcoming elections in the state.

The announcement comes just days after the BJP formally accepted Annamalai’s resignation, bringing to an end a six-year association during which the former IPS officer emerged as one of the party’s most visible faces in Tamil Nadu.

Positioning the new platform as a people’s movement rather than a conventional political outfit, Annamalai said the initiative would welcome individuals from all backgrounds and focus on issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“We are going to start a new movement. There is no doubt that this movement will become a political party,” Annamalai said, while confirming that the organisation would contest future elections.

Advertisement

‘Views Don’t Align on Tamil Nadu’

Explaining his departure from the BJP, Annamalai said the decision was neither sudden nor driven by personal differences.

In his resignation letter addressed to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Annamalai wrote that after multiple discussions with the party’s top leadership over the past 18 months, he had concluded that their views on Tamil Nadu’s political future did not align.

Advertisement

“I have come to the conclusion that our views don’t align regarding Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.

The former state BJP chief revealed that he had informed the party leadership about his intention to step down as early as December 2025. According to him, the leadership requested that he complete the election process before formally exiting.

During his address, Annamalai stressed that he continues to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard and expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for giving him significant responsibilities despite entering politics without prior experience.

“I joined politics to bring positive change and to prove that politics is not meant only for elites but also for ordinary people,” he said.

A ‘New Path’ in Tamil Nadu Politics

Describing the new initiative as a “new path”, Annamalai said he has spent nearly two decades searching for an alternative political model that breaks away from traditional power structures.

He argued that Tamil Nadu has sufficient political space for another party and said his mission is to return politics to its core purpose of public service.

“We are the leaders,” he declared while unveiling the movement, adding that ideas within the organisation should “flow like water” and not remain restricted to a select group of individuals.

The former IPS officer said the movement would not be built around a single family, personality cult or community.

“This party will be for the common man and not for any particular group,” he said.

According to Annamalai, issues such as inflation, governance, employment and quality public services would form the backbone of the new political platform.

Rajinikanth’s Advice and an Earlier Political Offer

In one of the most notable revelations during his address, Annamalai spoke about actor and political figure Rajinikanth and his role during Annamalai’s entry into politics.

He revealed that Rajinikanth had personally invited him to join his proposed political venture before he entered the BJP.

According to Annamalai, he declined the offer because he had already committed to joining the BJP after discussions with senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh.

“Rajinikanth called me and invited me to join his party. But I had already given my word and therefore respectfully declined,” he said.

Annamalai added that Rajinikanth’s advice and encouragement during that period continued to remain significant in his political journey.

Building a Grassroots Alternative

Annamalai said the movement would be open to people from all walks of life and would focus on creating a broad-based volunteer network across Tamil Nadu.

The former BJP leader repeatedly emphasised that ordinary citizens must have a greater role in politics.

“The common man entering politics is a big thing. Politics should not be reserved for a few,” he said.

He also voiced opposition to what he described as the culture of “permanent” legislators and political entitlement, arguing that public representatives should remain accountable and connected to the people.

BJP Journey and Differences Over Strategy

Annamalai joined the BJP in August 2020 and rapidly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the party’s Tamil Nadu president.

Under his leadership, the BJP significantly increased its visibility in the state through aggressive campaigns, statewide yatras and youth outreach programs.

However, differences reportedly emerged over the party’s long-term strategy in Tamil Nadu. During his address, Annamalai reiterated that he had favoured the BJP contesting elections independently to build its own identity rather than relying on alliances.

“I wanted BJP to go alone in this election. I wanted to ensure the party developed its own identity in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also highlighted instances where he publicly championed Tamil Nadu’s interests, including his opposition to Karnataka on the Mekedatu issue despite the BJP being in power there at the time.

“Tamil Nadu comes first for me,” he said.

Taking Aim at Established Political Forces

Without sparing the state’s major political players, Annamalai indicated that his movement would challenge both the ruling DMK led by M. K. Stalin and the emerging political force led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

He argued that Tamil Nadu needs a fresh political alternative focused on governance, development and citizen-centric policies rather than personality-driven politics.

As he embarks on his first independent political venture, Annamalai now faces the challenge of converting personal popularity into an organised political force. Yet Friday’s announcement leaves little doubt about his intentions: the former BJP leader is no longer preparing for a political comeback, he is preparing for a political battle of his own.

TN BJP Vice President Reacts to Annamalai’s Exit

Reacting strongly to K. Annamalai’s resignation, the Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President said the party will “perform and come out with flying colours with or without Annamalai.” He stressed that Annamalai’s rise was largely due to BJP’s backing and direct support from the Prime Minister, claiming “whatever Annamalai is today is at least 90 percent because of BJP.” The leader added that Annamalai has not delivered electoral wins for the party and insisted that “individuals don’t matter for a huge political party like BJP.”