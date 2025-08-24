Assam CM Himanta Sarma's Indigo Flight Diverted to Agartala Due to Bad Weather

An IndiGo flight carrying Assam CM Himanta Sarma diverted to Agartala from Dibrugarh to Guwahati due to bad weather. | Image: X

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight that was supposed to travel from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Sunday had to change its route and land in Agartala instead due to bad weather.

The flight was carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed.

Earlier, IndiGo Airlines had already issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Guwahati, warning them about possible delays and diversions. The airline said that persistent rainfall and thunderstorms were affecting flight operations in the region.

The airline further added, "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you’re travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual."

In a similar pattern of disruptions, IndiGo has faced both technical issues and weather-related challenges in recent weeks. The airline has also issued multiple advisories for passengers, including during the heavy rainfall in Mumbai earlier this month.