'Aaya Hu, Kuch Toh Leke Jaunga…’: BJP’s ’Crime Master Gogo’ Dig At Robert Vadra | Watch
Gaurav Bhatia equated Robert Vadra with the iconic character of the movie Andaz Apna Apna 'Crime Master Gogo' essayed by actor Shakti Kapoor.
'Aaya Hu, Kuch Toh Leke Jaunga…’: BJP’s ’Crime Master Gogo’ Dig At Robert Vadra | Watch | Image: PTI
17:13 IST, September 27th 2024