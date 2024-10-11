Published 23:43 IST, October 11th 2024
Maharashtra Police Recruitment Picked Up Pace Under his Tenure as Home Minister: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said more than 40,000 police personnel were recruited during the time he headed the home ministry
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fadnavis says Maharashtra police recruitment picked up pace under his tenure as home minister | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:43 IST, October 11th 2024