Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches New Party After Congress Exit, Targets “New National Alternative”

New Delhi: Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of a new political party, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, weeks after her resignation from the Indian National Congress in January this year. The announcement was made late on April 6 through a post on social media platform X. In her statement, Kaur described the move as a “much-awaited announcement” and said the new party aims to offer an alternative political platform at the national level.

Background: Exit from Congress

Kaur was expelled from the Congress earlier following a series of public remarks and internal disagreements. She had earlier been suspended after her comments triggered a political controversy. In the weeks leading up to her resignation, she had openly criticised senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The party later took disciplinary action, leading to her expulsion.

Announcement and party vision

In her post, Kaur said the new party has been formed after “carefully reviewing the current standards of political leadership.” She added that the initiative brings together individuals who aim to work across states with a shared goal of governance focused on justice, peace, and public welfare.

She also spoke about contributing to national development and serving people with a sense of responsibility and purpose.

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Focus on Punjab and political journey

Kaur indicated that Punjab will remain an important focus area. She referred to the idea of restoring the state’s growth and strengthening governance.

Her political career includes being elected as an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket. She later joined Congress ahead of the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections along with her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also held key positions within the party.

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What comes next

Details about the organisational structure, leadership team, and election plans of the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party have not yet been officially announced. It is also not clear when the party will begin its on-ground political activities or contest elections. The launch adds a new entrant to India’s political landscape, with further clarity expected in the coming weeks as more information about the party’s roadmap emerges.