Parliament Constitutes 31-Member JPC to Remove Maligned PM, CMs, Ministers; Congress Calls it 'Rubber Stamp'

New Delhi: The Parliament constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill that proposes the removal of jailed Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers if they are under arrest on serious criminal charges for 30 days.

The Constitution Amendment Bill provides for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or any other Minister in the Central or a state government if he/she is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal offences for 30 consecutive days.

Two more bills with similar provisions in Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir were also introduced in the Lok Sabha. The three bills will be examined by a JPC.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced that the INDIA alliance is boycotting the Joint Parliamentary Committee. "340+ MPs of the INDIA alliance are boycotting this so-called JPC," Tagore said in a post on X.

Tagore alleged that the JPC is not a genuine parliamentary committee but rather a "JPC of BJP and its B-Team." He stated that out that out of the 31 members, 21 are from the BJP and its allies, while 10 are from opposition parties that have allegedly aligned with the ruling party.

"This is not a Joint Parliamentary Committee -- it's a JPC of BJP & its B-Team. Out of 31 members -- 21 are BJP & NDA allies (AGP, AIADMK, TDP, Pawan Party ,UPPL). 10 are B-Team parties (BJD, TDP, YSRCP, SAD,NCP,AIMIM, etc.)

Again Jagan proves he is with BJP/ RSS. 2 nominated members handpicked by the regime. This JPC is nothing but a rubber stamp for Modi's unconstitutional agenda." the post said.

Tagore added that 340 MPs have boycotted it because the government formed it "without consensus or parliamentary ethics".

"Calling this a Joint Parliamentary Committee is a mockery -- when the Joint Opposition representing the majority of Indians is absent. 340 MPs have boycotted because this government formed the JPC without consensus or parliamentary ethics.

Even after being voted out, the Vote Chori Modi Sarkar continues to misuse institutions, bulldoze Parliament, and now -- rewrite the Constitution itself. History will remember this as the day BJP tried to formally erase democracy.", the post alleged.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was constituted on Wednesday to examine the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi as the Chairperson of the Committee. The Committee comprises a total of 31 members drawn from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, as per a bulletin by the Lok Sabha.

From the Lok Sabha, the members include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pradan Baruah, Brijmohan Agrawal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Supriya Sule, Asaduddin Owaisi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several others.