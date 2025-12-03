Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE: SIR Deadlock Ends, Smooth Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Functioning Expected Today; INDI Bloc Meet At 9:45 AM | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Day 3 of the Parliament Winter Session is set to begin today, with the Lok Sabha expected to function smoothly for the first time since the session opened on Monday. A breakthrough was achieved late Tuesday after an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla resolved the impasse over the Opposition’s demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a meeting held in the Speaker’s chamber, floor leaders reached a consensus to end the standoff that had led to repeated adjournments over the first two days. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that two key structured debates have now been formally scheduled:

December 8 (Monday, 12 noon): Discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’

December 9 (Tuesday, 12 noon): Discussion on electoral reforms, including issues linked directly or indirectly to SIR

Rijiju said that the government welcomed a broad debate on election processes and reforms, adding that SIR is an administrative matter handled independently by the Election Commission.

The Lok Sabha had seen three adjournments on Monday and similar disruptions on Tuesday, as the Opposition repeatedly pressed for an immediate discussion on SIR. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a walkout by Opposition MPs yesterday over the same demand.

The INDI Alliance parties will hold a strategy meeting at 9:45 AM today in Parliament to coordinate their floor strategy for the day. On Tuesday, senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, joined a protest outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar, demanding a detailed discussion on SIR.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju reiterated that while the government is open to discussing election reforms, SIR itself falls under the Election Commission’s administrative domain.

"If at all we have to discuss the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature," he said. "Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," Rijiju added.

What to Expect Today

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to function without any ruckus

Opposition to finalise floor strategy at 9:45 AM

