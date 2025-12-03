Updated 3 December 2025 at 08:54 IST
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE: SIR Deadlock Ends, Smooth Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Functioning Expected Today; INDI Bloc Meet At 9:45 AM
The deadlock in Parliament over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been resolved. An all-party meeting scheduled structured debates: 'Vande Mataram' (Dec 8) and a broader discussion on SIR (Dec 9). The Parliament proceedings will resume at 11 AM.
New Delhi: Day 3 of the Parliament Winter Session is set to begin today, with the Lok Sabha expected to function smoothly for the first time since the session opened on Monday. A breakthrough was achieved late Tuesday after an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla resolved the impasse over the Opposition’s demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a meeting held in the Speaker’s chamber, floor leaders reached a consensus to end the standoff that had led to repeated adjournments over the first two days. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that two key structured debates have now been formally scheduled:
December 8 (Monday, 12 noon): Discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’
December 9 (Tuesday, 12 noon): Discussion on electoral reforms, including issues linked directly or indirectly to SIR
Rijiju said that the government welcomed a broad debate on election processes and reforms, adding that SIR is an administrative matter handled independently by the Election Commission.
The Lok Sabha had seen three adjournments on Monday and similar disruptions on Tuesday, as the Opposition repeatedly pressed for an immediate discussion on SIR. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a walkout by Opposition MPs yesterday over the same demand.
The INDI Alliance parties will hold a strategy meeting at 9:45 AM today in Parliament to coordinate their floor strategy for the day. On Tuesday, senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, joined a protest outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar, demanding a detailed discussion on SIR.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju reiterated that while the government is open to discussing election reforms, SIR itself falls under the Election Commission’s administrative domain.
"If at all we have to discuss the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature," he said. "Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," Rijiju added.
What to Expect Today
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to function without any ruckus
Opposition to finalise floor strategy at 9:45 AM
3 December 2025 at 08:52 IST
'We Will Corner Govt On Electoral Reforms': Derek O'Brien
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: TMC leader Derek O'Brien has said that the opposition parties accepted the proposal of the government for a discussion on electoral reforms in the spirit of parliamentary democracy and made a tactical change in their stance. He said opposition parties will corner the government during discussions on the 150 years of Vande Mataram and election reforms.
3 December 2025 at 08:49 IST
INDI Alliance Floor Strategy Meeting At 9.45 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The INDI bloc floor leaders are all set to meet on Wednesday at 9:45 AM in Parliament to plan their floor strategy for the day. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have mounted sustained protests since the beginning of the winter session of Parliament, demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is being conducted across 12 States and Union Territories.
On Tuesday, senior leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, joined MPs from the INDI bloc staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, demanding a discussion on SIR.
3 December 2025 at 08:46 IST
Centre Likely To Move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha Today
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: After two full days of repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the list of business.
The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944.
The Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are set to move a motion in Lok Sabha, that "this House do agree with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on December 2," the list of business read.
Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Vivek Thakur are set to present the fifth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Nineteenth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Ministry of Railways" and the sixth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty Eighth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and delay in laying of rules/regulations".
(ANI inputs)
3 December 2025 at 08:45 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Gives Notice For Adjournment
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a notice for the adjournment of the business of the house, demanding a discussion on labour laws.
3 December 2025 at 08:13 IST
'Need To Widen Scope Of Discussion On SIR': Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that an agreement has been reached with the opposition to resolve the ongoing deadlock in Parliament over the demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"Election Commission reform is a larger issue which is conducted by the Govt and discussed in the Parliament. Parliament makes laws. So, for bigger reforms in the Election Commission and Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the Election Commission of India. That is why, I had stated that if at all we have to discuss about the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature, conducted by the Election Commission of India without any direction or consultation from the Government," he said.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 3 December 2025 at 08:21 IST